Upgrade Your Gaming Experience with the Sony X85L TV

Looking to get the most out of your PS5? A high-quality television is essential, and Sony models are often designed with the console in mind. Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering a great deal on a Sony TV with 55 inches.

About the model: The TV in question is from Sony’s X85L series, featuring an LED display. With 4K Full Array LED and the 4K HDR Processor X1, this TV delivers impressive contrasts and highly detailed images. Sporting a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 ports, it is the perfect companion for your PS5.

Experience your favorite games in up to 120 FPS and 4K resolution. The X85L also includes a gaming mode that automatically recognizes the PS5 and optimizes HDR settings and response time accordingly. Not limited to gaming, this television is also excellent for movies, series, and sports. Its sleek design is a real eye-catcher, and with Google TV, you can easily access all your favorite streaming services and media libraries. The built-in X-Balanced speakers provide immersive audio, even without additional speakers.

The offer: At the moment, the Sony TV is priced at just €849 on Amazon, with free shipping. This not only undercuts the recommended retail price of €1399 a whopping 39% but also beats all previous prices. The previous lowest price, according to geizhals.de, was €923.53 in late October. Truly a bargain!

And Amazon is not the only retailer offering this amazing deal. MediaMarkt and Saturn also have the TV available for €849, with no extra shipping costs.

FAQ:

Q: Is this TV suitable only for gaming?

A: No, the Sony X85L TV is excellent for gaming as well as for movies, series, sports, and more.

Q: Can I connect my PS5 to this TV?

A: Absolutely! The TV features HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for connecting your PS5 console.

Q: Does this TV have smart TV capabilities?

A: Yes, the Sony X85L TV is equipped with Google TV, allowing easy access to various streaming services and media libraries.

