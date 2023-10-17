New WhatsApp Update Allows Quick Replies to Images on Android

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for users of its Android version that enables quick replies to images. The messaging app is constantly developing new features to enhance the chatting experience for its users. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is reportedly working on allowing WhatsApp customers to chat with users of other messaging apps, which will give the app a new design.

WhatsApp users of the Android version have long been requesting a more modern interface. According to the information portal WhatsappWABetaInfo.com, after the improved design of the beta version 2.23.8.4, further changes are coming. The new version 2.23.18.18 will also include visual adaptations.

The new user interface will feature a white bar and the app name in green. Additionally, the developers are testing new functions that allow chats to be sorted according to their content. As WhatsApp is increasingly being used for professional purposes, users will soon be able to sort chats into “unread”, “private”, and “business” categories. However, these changes are still in the testing phase. With the new “stealth mode”, the phone number will no longer be required to initiate a chat.

Android users of WhatsApp can also look forward to a new reply bar. This feature will be included in the update of the new version 2.23.20.20. The reply bar will appear at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to quickly respond to a GIF, video, or photo. Users can choose to react with an emoji, compose a reply, or save the received media.

While some smartphone owners are excited about the new updates, others have been unable to use the app as usual since October 2023. WhatsApp explains that older Android phones that do not have at least version 5.0 installed no longer receive the latest security updates.

