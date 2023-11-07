WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Sending High-Quality Photos and Videos

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to send photos and videos in their original quality. This innovative function is now available for iOS users as well, enabling them to share and send high-quality multimedia content as documents. Previously, this option was only available for Android users, but it has now been expanded to iOS devices. The new feature is currently accessible to users who have downloaded the latest WhatsApp Beta update (23.23.1.74) for iOS through the TestFlight app.

With this update, WhatsApp ensures that the original quality of the photos and videos remains intact during transmission, eliminating the usual compression that often leads to a loss of quality. Additionally, users can now share documents up to 2 GB in size, which represents a significant improvement in the exchange of multimedia content for iOS users.

This new functionality is likely to be well-received photographers and filmmakers who value the original quality of their work. It allows them to share their content without compromising the image or video quality, providing a crucial convenience for professionals in the field.

While the feature is currently only available to a limited number of users, it is expected to gradually become accessible to all iOS users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp continues to expand its range of features, such as the recent introduction of a new button that allows users to merge multiple accounts on one device. The platform has also established public channels that users can subscribe to. However, these constant updates may result in compatibility issues with older devices.