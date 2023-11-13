WhatsApp Scam Alert: Beware of Fake Lidl Giveaways

WhatsApp users, beware! A new scam is making the rounds on the popular messaging app, and this time it involves a fake Lidl giveaway. The deceptive message claims that users have been invited to participate in a Lidl contest where they could win €2,000. However, unsuspecting users who click on the link provided in the message will be redirected to a counterfeit Lidl website.

On the fake website, users are prompted to answer a series of questions and complete a quiz. Afterwards, they are asked to share the giveaway with either five groups or 20 contacts through a messaging service like WhatsApp. This tactic allows the scammers to further spread their fraudulent message. It’s important to note that last year, a similar deceptive Milka giveaway circulated on WhatsApp, targeting unsuspecting users.

In a final attempt to deceive users, the scammers prompt them to open an application for 30 seconds. During this time, a malicious software is activated, which can cause significant damage to the user’s mobile device. However, there are certain signs that users should be aware of to avoid falling for this fake Lidl giveaway:

1. Suspicious URL: The web address of the alleged Lidl giveaway website may appear dubious and not genuinely affiliated with the supermarket chain.

2. Sharing with Contacts: Legitimate giveaways typically do not require participants to share the contest with their contacts.

3. Software Downloads: Users should be cautious when prompted to download any software as part of the giveaway process.

It is important to stay vigilant and exercise caution while using WhatsApp or any other messaging app. Always verify the credibility of the sender and the legitimacy of any contests or giveaways before providing any personal information or clicking on any links.

FAQ:

Q: What is the latest WhatsApp scam?

A: The latest WhatsApp scam involves a fake Lidl giveaway, where users are invited to participate in a contest to win €2,000.

Q: How does the scam work?

A: Users receive a message claiming to be from Lidl, prompting them to click on a link. They are then redirected to a counterfeit Lidl website where they are asked to answer questions, complete a quiz, and share the giveaway with their contacts.

Q: What should I do to avoid falling for such scams?

A: Be cautious of suspicious URLs, sharing contests with contacts, and downloading any software. Always verify the credibility of the sender and the legitimacy of the contest before providing personal information or clicking on any links.