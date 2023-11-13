New WhatsApp Scam Uses Fake Lidl Sweepstakes

WhatsApp users beware! There is a new scam making the rounds on the messaging app, and this time it involves a fake Lidl sweepstakes. The deceptive message is being forwarded friends and family, adding a level of credibility to the scam.

According to reports, the fraudulent message claims to be a Lidl sweepstakes, offering participants a chance to win €2000. The message includes a link that directs users to a fake Lidl website. On this website, users are prompted to answer several questions and complete a quiz. They are then asked to share the sweepstakes with five groups or 20 contacts on a messaging service like WhatsApp. This allows the scammers to spread their message further.

In the final step of the scam, users are instructed to open an application for 30 seconds. During this time, a malicious software is deployed, which can cause significant damage to the user’s mobile phone. It is important to note that legitimate sweepstakes would not require participants to download any software.

To avoid falling for these fake sweepstakes, there are several signs to look out for. Firstly, check the URL of the website. If it looks suspicious or does not match the official Lidl website, it is likely a scam. Additionally, be wary of any requests to share the sweepstakes with contacts or download software.

It’s not just Lidl that is being targeted these scams. Fraudulent sweepstakes using the names of well-known companies are becoming more and more common. Consumers should always verify the legitimacy of such messages checking the sender’s address and contacting the company directly.

If you receive any suspicious messages or believe you have fallen victim to a scam, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities and take steps to secure your personal information.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I identify a fake sweepstakes message on WhatsApp?

Look for URL discrepancies, requests to share with contacts, or the need to download software. Legitimate sweepstakes would not require these actions.

2. What should I do if I receive a suspicious message?

Report it to the appropriate authorities and do not click on any links or provide personal information.

3. How can I protect myself from falling victim to these scams?

Be cautious of messages from unknown senders or messages that seem too good to be true. Always verify the legitimacy of sweepstakes contacting the company directly.