Canadian Payment Processing Firm Moneris Resolves Network Outage

Moneris, a Canadian payment processing firm, has confirmed that credit and debit card transactions were interrupted due to a network outage. The Toronto-based technology company stated that there was no evidence to suggest that the outage was caused a cyber attack.

Complaints about the outages began to arise on Downdetector.ca before noon Eastern time, but Moneris did not disclose the exact start time of the outage. After approximately three hours, Moneris announced on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) that the network problem had been resolved. The company stated that transaction processing had returned to normal, although there may be some slowness as the systems catch up.

The extent of the impact on businesses and the number of affected transactions remains unclear. However, Downdetector.ca data indicated that complaints were received from across the country. Moneris later revealed that the outage lasted around 90 minutes.

Moneris, which is a joint venture between Royal Bank and BMO Bank of Montreal, supports over 325,000 merchant locations throughout Canada. The company continues to investigate the root cause of the issue, but there are currently no indications that it was related to a cyber attack. While transaction processing may be slower as the systems catch up with the backlog, Moneris reassured customers that all transaction systems are now operating normally.

