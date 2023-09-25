Humans of Bombay, Humans of New York, and People of India: A Copyright Infringement Controversy

A copyright infringement controversy has erupted between three popular storytelling platforms: Humans of Bombay, Humans of New York, and People of India. The Mumbai-based Humans of Bombay has filed a lawsuit against People of India, accusing them of using its content without consent. The court documents include images that show identical content being used both platforms. Humans of Bombay is seeking damages and an injunction to prevent People of India from further using their content.

The situation took a turn for the worse when Humans of New York, a third party, jumped into the scene. Brandon Stanton, the creator of Humans of New York, accused Humans of Bombay of taking legal action against its competitor for reasons that Stanton had personally forgiven them for in the past. This added fuel to the fire and intensified the controversy.

The copyright infringement case has attracted the attention of netizens, with many engaging in an extensive discussion about storytelling styles and practices among these platforms. However, amidst the serious discussion, there have also been humorous memes circulating on social media, providing some comic relief to the situation.

It is important to address copyright infringement issues to protect intellectual property and ensure fair use of content. Copyright infringement occurs when someone uses another person’s work without permission. In this case, Humans of Bombay believes that People of India unlawfully used their content, leading to legal action being taken.

Only time will tell how this controversy will be resolved. In the meantime, it serves as a reminder for content creators and platforms alike to be vigilant about copyright protection and seek proper authorization when using others’ work.

