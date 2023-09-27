Netflix Unveils Chaotic Action in Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming animated series, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The series, set to debut on October 19th, is based on Ubisoft’s popular video game expansion, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The story takes place in an alternate version of Earth in 1992, where a powerful tech company, Eden, uses mass surveillance and big data to control society. The protagonist, Dolph Laserhawk, is a cybernetically enhanced super soldier who escapes from the Eden army. He plans to carry out a final heist before retiring with his boyfriend, Alex. However, Laserhawk is betrayed Alex and finds himself in a high-security facility. With no other choice, he teams up with a group of rebels.

The trailer introduces an eclectic cast of characters, including a frog-like version of Assassin’s Creed’s Altaïr, Jade and Pey’J from Beyond Good & Evil, and even Rayman as a news anchor. The inclusion of these familiar Ubisoft faces adds to the overall chaotic and outlandish nature of the series.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is produced Adi Shankar, known for his work on Netflix’s Castlevania series and the upcoming Devil May Cry animated adaptation. The series consists of six episodes and promises to deliver a wild and nonsensical adventure.

With its unique blend of action, humor, and nods to popular video games, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s animated lineup.

