Netflix’s Hit Series “Wednesday” Faces Obstacles Ahead of Season 2

Netflix’s popular series “Wednesday” is encountering some challenges as it prepares for its highly anticipated second season. Following the success of its debut season, which debuted on November 23, 2022, and quickly became a viewer favorite, the show is now facing setbacks that may delay its return.

In the first season, we witnessed Wednesday Addams, played Jenna Ortega, seek revenge on bullies who targeted her brother, Pugsley. As a result, she faced expulsion from high school and was enrolled in Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for misfits, her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, portrayed Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, respectively.

While initially determined to escape the boarding school, Wednesday finds unexpected reasons to stay as she navigates a world of supernatural beings, friendship, and first love. The show offers a unique twist on the coming-of-age genre, combining horror and comedy elements.

Credit: Netflix

Having garnered a record-breaking viewership of 411.29 million hours globally between November 28 and December 4, “Wednesday” has already surpassed its previous viewership record. In just a week, it became the only English-language series to accumulate over 400 million hours of viewership within a single week, a feat previously held Squid Games.

Despite its success, the show’s future remains uncertain. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has indicated that the company’s main focus will shift to other series once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. This includes the much-anticipated fifth season of “Stranger Things” and the Tim Burton series “Wednesday.” As one highly popular series comes to an end and another begins, the transition from “Stranger Things” to “Wednesday” is expected to provide fans with a new and equally thrilling experience.

While Jenna Ortega’s career has seen tremendous growth, with her becoming recognized as a scream queen due to her involvement in various horror projects, the series has faced casting challenges. Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season, has been written out of the show following allegations that remain unsubstantiated. Additionally, Thora Birch, known for her roles in “Hocus Pocus,” has had to leave the production due to personal reasons, potentially leading to reshoots or recasting for her character.

As fans eagerly await more information about the second season of “Wednesday,” the ongoing strike and unforeseen obstacles may impact its release date. While a 2024 release is uncertain, audiences can anticipate another thrilling chapter in the supernatural world of Wednesday Addams and her misfit friends.

FAQ

1. When did the first season of “Wednesday” premiere on Netflix?

The first season of “Wednesday” premiered on November 23, 2022, on Netflix.

2. How many hours of viewership did “Wednesday” accumulate globally in one week?

Between November 28 and December 4, “Wednesday” accumulated a record-breaking viewership of 411.29 million hours globally.

3. Will “Wednesday” season 2 debut in 2024?

The release date for the second season of “Wednesday” is currently unknown due to ongoing production challenges and the SAG-AFTRA strike.