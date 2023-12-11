Netflix Announces New Characters for Season 2 of Wednesday

Netflix has finally revealed new details about the highly anticipated second season of their hit show Wednesday. While updating fans on the show’s production progress, the streaming giant announced the addition of three exciting new characters.

According to multiple reports, Season 2 will introduce Karloff, Wolfgang, and Annie as regular characters. Karloff is described as an athletic teenager who wears a prosthetic. Wolfgang, on the other hand, is said to be a charming and confident teenager. Finally, Annie is a whip-smart young girl aged 12-14, who displays wisdom beyond her years.

The first season of Wednesday received an overwhelming response, attracting record-breaking viewership in its opening week. With over 341.2 million hours streamed in the first five days alone, the show was an instant success and was renewed for a second season shortly after its release.

“We are thrilled to embark on another season and venture further into the kooky spooky world of Nevermore,” shared show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. “But let’s make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

While the majority of the cast, including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, is set to return, questions have arisen regarding Percy Hynes White, who portrays Xavier Thorpe. Earlier this year, White faced sexual assault allegations, which led to calls for Netflix to drop him from the series. White has denied these allegations, and there has been no official confirmation regarding his status on the show.

As the filming for Season 2 is set to commence in a few months’ time, fans eagerly await further updates and hope for clarity regarding the return of the entire cast. In the meantime, viewers can share their expectations and desires for the upcoming season in the comments section.

With the unveiling of these new characters, the second season of Wednesday promises to bring fresh adventures and thrills to captivate the audience once again.