Looking for Your Chance in the Spotlight? Netflix is Casting for Spooky Projects

Have you ever fantasized about becoming an actor in a spine-chilling movie or a captivating TV series? Well, your dream might just become a reality! Netflix, the beloved streaming giant, is currently casting for a range of thrilling projects, similar to their wildly popular series, Wednesday.

With over 260 million subscribers and counting, Netflix has become a powerhouse in the world of entertainment. Their captivating shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things have been dominating the top 10 lists, captivating audiences with their dark and distinct elements. The platform’s focus on creating content that is not necessarily “horror” but filled with mystery and suspense has resulted in a massive following.

One shining example of this success is the series Wednesday, which achieved remarkable milestones within its first 19 days of release. It surpassed 1 billion hours of viewership, securing its place as Netflix’s third most popular show. With over 1.02 billion hours watched during that period, Wednesday now joins the exclusive club of Netflix shows that have crossed the 1 billion hour mark. It proudly ranks just below Squid Game and Stranger Things 4 in terms of popularity.

While landing a lead role like Jenna Ortega or Millie Bobby Brown may be a long shot, there are several casting opportunities available for Netflix projects, as well as independent films and series. Backstage, a renowned casting platform, recently announced multiple roles that are currently open for casting.

One of the projects, titled “The Mercy,” is a nonunion horror-thriller film set to shoot in Austin during the summer or fall of 2024. They are seeking actors for various roles, including a lead female aged 18-30 and a lead male aged 18-30. Another project, “The Curse of Alice Deubel,” is a student horror film shooting in Los Angeles and Bakersfield. They are looking for actors aged 18-26 for lead roles.

If anthology series entice you, “Black Clown 3: Rio Grande Valley” is casting for a horror-thriller anthology series shooting in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. They are in search of a lead female aged 20-50 and a lead male aged 20-50. Additionally, there’s “The Midnight Escape,” a horror-thriller student film set to shoot in Kalamazoo, Michigan, looking for actors of various genders and age ranges. Lastly, the highest-paying project, titled “The Awoken,” is a union feature film searching for a lead female aged 25 and older and a lead male aged 40 and older.

While these projects may not have the same level of fame as Netflix’s most popular shows, they offer an incredible opportunity for aspiring actors to break into the industry. So if you’ve always dreamed of stepping into the spotlight, these casting opportunities might be just what you’re looking for.

If you’re interested in auditioning for any of these projects, you can find more information and apply on the casting site. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of these thrilling productions!