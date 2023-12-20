‘Wednesday’ Cast Finds Surprise in Working with Tim Burton

Summary:

During a recent appearance at New York Comic Con, the cast of Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’ shared some unexpected encounters they had while working with renowned director Tim Burton. Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez in the show, hilariously recounted not knowing who Tim Burton was before receiving a call from him. The surprise meeting left the cast in awe, and they shared their excitement with fans during the panel.

Title: ‘Wednesday’ Cast Amazed Tim Burton’s Directorial Skills

The cast of ‘Wednesday’ had a delightful surprise during their journey of working with director and executive producer Tim Burton for the hit Netflix series. While some members were already familiar with Burton’s work, others were caught off guard the opportunity.

Luis Guzmán, who plays the beloved character Gomez, revealed his initial confusion when he received a call from a certain “Tim Burton.” Guzmán admitted, “I go, ‘Tim who?’ Wait, wait, you mean the guy from the Batman movie, that guy? Yeah, oh yeah, I want to talk to him too.” Little did he know, the zoom meeting would introduce him to the legendary Tim Burton.

The cast shared their amusement during a panel at New York Comic Con, with Guzmán recounting the moment of realization, “We did the zoom meeting, and this guy comes on, and it’s like wow! It’s really Tim Burton.” The unexpected encounter left the entire cast in awe, appreciating the opportunity to work with such a renowned director.

If you’re craving more of the mysterious and spooky world of ‘Wednesday,’ you can watch the full panel from New York Comic Con, where the cast shares their experiences and hints at what’s in store for season 2. Dive deeper into the creepy, kooky, and altogether delightful world of the show, as the cast takes you behind the scenes.

Get ready for another season of ‘Wednesday’ and let the adventures continue with the unique vision of Tim Burton.