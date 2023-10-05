Warrior Nun Movie Trilogy Update: Creator Not Involved, Uncertain Future

Fans of the beloved Netflix series “Warrior Nun” have been eagerly awaiting news about the surprise movie trilogy announced the show’s creator and showrunner, Simon Barry, back in August. However, it seems that Barry is not involved with the new set of movies, despite the trilogy reportedly picking up where Season 2 left off.

In a recent post on X, Barry confirmed that he has no knowledge of the upcoming announcement and is not part of the team producing the movies. He expressed his gratitude for the fans’ support and mentioned that he will be watching alongside everyone for the upcoming announcement.

This news comes as a surprise, considering that Barry was instrumental in spearheading the efforts to revive “Warrior Nun” after its unexpected cancellation Netflix. The show, based on the comic book “Warrior Nun Areala,” had gained a strong following and positive reviews. Barry himself had revealed that a series of films would continue the story after the second season’s conclusion.

However, since then, Barry and a few writers for the series have been left in the dark about the project’s direction and status. This raises questions about the future of the movie trilogy and who will be involved. It is now possible that the films will be a complete reboot with a new creative team behind them.

Fans eagerly await further information, which is expected to come from Dean English, the executive producer of “Warrior Nun.” English had officially confirmed the show’s revival as a trilogy of movies in August, promising more details once the WGA strike was resolved.

The uncertainty surrounding the involvement of Simon Barry leaves many wondering about the fate of the “Warrior Nun” movie trilogy and the direction it will take. Fans will have to wait for upcoming announcements to shed light on the future of their beloved series.

