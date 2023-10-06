The Third Season of “Vikings: Valhalla” Will Be Its Last

Netflix has announced that the third season of “Vikings: Valhalla” will be its final season. This series, which is set 100 years after the original “Vikings” series created Michael Hirst, follows the stories of iconic Vikings such as Harald Sigurdsson, Leif Eriksson, and Freydís Eiríksdóttir.

The third season will introduce new characters, including George Maniakes, a fearless Byzantine general who answers only to the Emir, and Erik the Red, who is the father of Leif and Freydís.

Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jeb Stuart expressed his gratitude for having three seasons to tell the stories of these famous Vikings and showcase their evolution into the iconic figures we know today. Stuart hopes that the audience will be excited the new heights that the show has taken its heroes to in the upcoming season.

Netflix also released a series of first-look photos for Season 3, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

The series is executive produced a talented team, including Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri. “Vikings: Valhalla” is a production of MGM Television.

Jeb Stuart mentioned that while there are always more aspects of the lives of real historical figures that could be explored, it made sense for the voyages of Leif, Freydís, and Harald to conclude with the third season. He expressed excitement for fans to witness the conclusion of this chapter of history.

