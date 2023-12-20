Netflix Releases Comprehensive Viewing Data, Providing Valuable Insights to Industry

Summary: Netflix’s recent release of viewing data for its library has given industry professionals and creators unprecedented access to performance metrics. While the data may not directly impact talent leverage, it offers essential context and comparisons between titles. This move towards greater transparency addresses previous concerns of creatives and has been welcomed showrunners, writers, and actors. However, the data does not entirely determine a TV series’ fate, as budget considerations, licensing fees, completion rates, and subscriber retention also influence decision-making. Furthermore, the worldwide figures will not assist in calculating success-based streaming residuals for writers and actors, as the true numbers remain confidential and limited to a select few guild administrators. Nonetheless, industry professionals see this data release as a positive step forward, providing valuable insights into what works and giving a voice to consumers.

With Netflix’s recent unveiling of comprehensive viewing data, industry professionals now have access to a wealth of information about the performance of movies and TV series on the streaming service. This release includes every movie, special, and TV season that accumulated at least 50,000 hours of viewing worldwide between January and June 2023. Additionally, Netflix plans to publish similar reports in the future with shorter time lags between the reporting period and the data release.

While the data release may not have a significant impact on talent leverage, it does offer crucial context for creators. Netflix typically shares seven- and 28-day performance metrics for creators’ own work, but this new release allows for comparisons between titles beyond the weekly top 10 lists that Netflix publishes. For example, the limited series Kaleidoscope experienced a strong opening week but dropped off the top 10 list after four weeks. However, it gained additional viewing hours after that period, ranking 12th on the six-month list. This kind of information provides showrunners and producers with a deeper understanding of their projects’ performance.

For writers and actors, the data release also provides valuable insights. It helps clarify the meaning of data received about their projects, giving them a point of comparison and context that was previously lacking. Breaking bad news to a client about an underperforming project may now be easier with this additional information.

Despite the data release, other factors still play a role in determining a TV series’ success or cancellation. Budgets, license fees (if a show comes from an outside studio), completion rates, and subscriber retention are all vital considerations for Netflix’s decision-making.

While these viewing figures may not be directly applicable to calculating residuals, they offer a starting point for industry professionals. Nielsen’s U.S. streaming figures, combined with publicly available subscriber counts, can provide a rough estimate that may assist agents and talent reps in negotiations.

Overall, the release of Netflix’s viewing data marks a positive development for the industry. It offers insights into what works and allows the voices of consumers to be heard. While it does not provide all the answers, it represents a step towards greater transparency and collaboration in the streaming landscape.