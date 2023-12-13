Netflix Report Reveals Viewer Trends and Renewal Decisions

Summary: A recent Netflix report sheds light on the decision-making process behind show renewals, taking into account factors such as performance, cost, and awards attention. The report, titled “What We Watched,” provides insights into global viewer hours for 18,000 titles from January to June 2023. While the streaming giant has always emphasized the importance of performance vs. cost, other considerations also come into play.

One notable finding from the report is that “Shadow and Bone,” a popular English-language scripted series, was among the shows that did not receive a renewal for a third season. Despite amassing an impressive 192.9 million hours viewed from its debut in March until the end of June, the show was met with cancellation. Strike-related delays and the high production cost may have contributed to this decision, although the series also spawned a successful video game franchise for Netflix.

The report further highlights that viewer numbers for “Shadow and Bone” serve as an approximate threshold for renewing hour-long English-language series during that period. Many series that exceeded or came close to its viewership levels, such as “Vikings: Valhalla,” have been picked up for another season.

On the comedy front, Netflix has shown more leniency with renewals. Despite ranking lower in viewership, shows like “That ’90s Show,” “The Upshaws Part 3,” and “Unstable” have all received renewals for additional installments. The report indicates that comedies tend to draw fewer hours but still warrant renewals based on their respective viewership levels.

Notably, the report also highlights the performance of shows like “Glamorous,” which premiered in late June and garnered 36.6 million hours of viewing in just nine days. Furthermore, upcoming seasons for successful shows like “Sweet Tooth” and “XO, Kitty” have been confirmed, while other dramas within the January-June window faced cancellation.

Overall, the Netflix report provides valuable insights into the complex factors that influence show renewals, shedding light on viewer trends and helping to explain the streaming giant’s decision-making process.