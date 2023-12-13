Netflix Releases Groundbreaking Viewer Engagement Report

Netflix has just made a groundbreaking move in transparency releasing its first-ever report on viewer engagement. Titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” this report is set to be published biannually, offering viewers unprecedented insight into the most-watched titles on the streaming service. The report measures the number of hours viewed for each title, along with their premiere dates and global availability.

This move towards transparency is a response to the increased demand for accountability from streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. As part of an agreement with the Writers Guild of America, these platforms have committed to sharing more information about the number of hours certain programs are streamed.

The recently released report covers a whopping 18,000 titles and tracks viewer engagement from January to June 2023. Some of the most popular shows during this period include “The Night Agent” with 812.1 million hours viewed, a spy thriller that captivated audiences. “Ginny & Georgia” season 2 follows closely behind with 665.1 million hours viewed, telling the story of a young widow and her children moving to a new town in Massachusetts. Other notable titles include “The Glory,” a Korean series about a woman seeking revenge (662.8 million hours viewed); “Wednesday,” a spinoff of the classic Addams Family franchise (507.7 million hours viewed); and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a prequel to the beloved historical romance (503.3 million hours viewed).

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained the decision to focus on viewing hours as a measure of engagement, stating that it provides an easy way to compare the streaming giant to other services like Nielsen. He also acknowledged Netflix’s previous lack of transparency, attributing it to the need for flexibility and the avoidance of providing competitors with insights into the company’s plans.

The release of this report demonstrates a major step forward for Netflix and the streaming industry as a whole. By sharing this data, Netflix aims to foster trust, provide deeper insights to creators, and contribute to a better understanding of viewer preferences. With this newfound transparency, viewers and content creators alike can look forward to a more open and informed streaming landscape.