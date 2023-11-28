Netflix’s ‘Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team’ Gives Audiences a Glimpse into the Journey of Soccer Legends

Netflix has just dropped the exciting trailer for their upcoming docu-series, “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.” This captivating series offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the esteemed team as they prepare for the biggest soccer event of their lives. Directed Rebecca Gitlitz, a two-time Emmy award winner, and produced Marie Margolius, this docu-series promises to bring forth the pressures, triumphs, and challenges faced these extraordinary athletes.

The series delves into the lives of the players and coaches of the U.S. Women’s National Team, providing an intimate portrayal of their journey towards securing their third consecutive World Cup title. As the narrative unfolds, audiences will witness firsthand the immense pressure these world-class athletes face, including issues like injury, criticism, doubt, equal pay, and the weight of upholding legacies. The series sheds light on the personal sacrifices and dedication required to achieve greatness in the world of women’s sports.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team showcases the team’s most celebrated veterans, including Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan. It also introduces us to rising star Alyssa Thompson, as well as first-time World Cup participants Savannah DeMelo, Lynn Williams, and Kristie Mewis. The series is set to be an invigorating and intense exploration of what it truly takes to compete on the grandest stage of the World Cup.

With its gripping storytelling and exceptional production quality, “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” is sure to captivate sports enthusiasts and non-fans alike. This docu-series provides a unique opportunity to witness the strength, determination, and resilience of some of the world’s most celebrated soccer players as they strive for victory.

“Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 12th, 2023. Prepare to be inspired and moved the incredible stories of these soccer legends. Will you be watching?

