Discover the Exciting Return of Ultraman in the Animated Film “Ultraman Rising”

Ultraman, the iconic superhero created Eiji Tsuburaya, is making a triumphant return in the highly anticipated animated feature, “Ultraman Rising.” Set to be released next year, this thrilling film brings a fresh twist to the beloved character’s story.

In “Ultraman Rising,” we follow the journey of Ken Sato, a renowned baseball superstar who unexpectedly becomes the new Ultraman. Caught off guard, Ken finds himself faced with an extraordinary challenge as he assumes the responsibility of raising the offspring of his greatest adversary. The trailer showcases an epic battle between Ken and a colossal monster before revealing his compassionate act of adopting the monster’s child. This intriguing plot twist explores the complex nature of heroism and confronts Ultraman’s identity as a creature-slaying titan.

The animated feature boasts a talented voice cast, including Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, and Julia Harriman. “Ultraman Rising” is co-written and directed Shannon Tindle, the visionary creator of Netflix’s acclaimed series, “Lost Ollie.” Joining Tindle as co-director is John Aoshima, known for his work on hit shows like “Gravity Falls” and “DuckTales.” The screenplay is co-written Marc Haimes, ensuring a captivating storyline for audiences. Production is overseen producers Tom Knott and Lisa M. Poole.

Remarkably, “Ultraman Rising” is animated Industrial Light & Magic, the legendary visual effects studio established George Lucas. Since its inception, Industrial Light & Magic has been responsible for groundbreaking visual effects, notably pioneering the visuals in the original “Star Wars” film. While primarily known for their VFX work, “Ultraman Rising” marks Industrial Light & Magic’s return to full animation since their 2015 passion project, “Strange Magic.” It’s worth mentioning that their previous fully animated feature, “Rango,” directed Gore Verbinski, received critical acclaim and won the coveted Best Animated Feature Oscar.

The excitement surrounding “Ultraman Rising” extends beyond its captivating storyline and impressive animation. With its release, the film aims to reintroduce Ultraman to Western audiences, showcasing the enduring popularity and cultural significance of the character. In Japan, Ultraman has amassed a staggering $7.4 billion in sales between 1966 and 1987, appearing in numerous television series, films, comic books, video games, and novels.

Prepare yourself for the exhilarating return of Ultraman when “Ultraman Rising” premieres on Netflix in 2024. Stay tuned for an immersive experience that combines action, heart, and a fresh perspective on this beloved superhero.



Q: When was Ultraman created?

A: Ultraman was created in 1966 Eiji Tsuburaya.

Q: Who is the director of “Ultraman Rising”?

A: “Ultraman Rising” is co-written and directed Shannon Tindle, the creator of Netflix’s “Lost Ollie.”

Q: Which studio animated “Ultraman Rising”?

A: Industrial Light & Magic, the renowned visual effects studio founded George Lucas, animated “Ultraman Rising.”

Q: Has Industrial Light & Magic done full animation before?

A: “Ultraman Rising” marks Industrial Light & Magic’s return to full animation since their 2015 project, “Strange Magic.”

Q: When will “Ultraman Rising” be released?

A: “Ultraman Rising” is set to debut on Netflix in 2024.