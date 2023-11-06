Netflix’s Lift: A High-Flying Heist with Kevin Hart

Netflix has just unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming action heist film, Lift, starring none other than the hilarious Kevin Hart. Set to premiere on January 12, 2024, Lift promises to take audiences on an adrenaline-fueled adventure with a gripping plot and an astonishingly talented cast.

Directed F. Gary Gray, known for his work in critically acclaimed films such as Friday, Set It Off, and Straight Outta Compton, Lift revolves around an international heist crew led Cyrus Whitaker, played Kevin Hart. Their mission? To steal a staggering $500 million in gold from a passenger plane soaring 40,000 feet above ground.

What makes Lift particularly intriguing is the unconventional setting of the heist. This remarkable feat of thievery takes place onboard a mid-flight airplane, adding an exhilarating twist to the story. Expect unexpected turbulence as this band of skilled criminals strives to prevent a terrorist attack plundering the wealth of the rich.

Joining Hart in this thrilling endeavor are an array of familiar faces, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington. With such a star-studded cast, Lift promises not only heart-pounding action but also impressive performances from some of the industry’s finest talents.

While Hart’s previous collaborations, such as Central Intelligence with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, showcased his comedic prowess, Lift veers more towards the territory of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Could this film mark the beginning of a new action-packed series for Hart and Netflix? Only time will tell.

Mark your calendars for January 12, 2024, when Lift lands on Netflix and invites audiences to buckle up for a wild ride. And if you’re looking to enhance your viewing experience, be sure to explore our picks for the Best TVs and Best Soundbars to truly immerse yourself in this high-flying adventure.

