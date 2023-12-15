Netflix’s Most-Watched Shows and Movies Revealed for the First Half of 2023

Netflix has recently unveiled its report highlighting the most-watched TV shows and movies during the first half of 2023. The streaming giant’s comprehensive data provides valuable insights into the viewing habits of audiences worldwide.

Topping the charts for the most-watched TV series from January to June 2023 is season 1 of “The Night Agent,” captivating viewers with a staggering 882,100,000 hours of viewing since its release in March. This gripping thriller has clearly struck a chord with Netflix subscribers, making it the undeniable sensation of the streaming service.

In a surprising turn of events, “Ginny & Georgia” takes second place in the TV series category, while “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” lands in fifth place, following the success of last year’s breakout hits, “The Glory” and “Wednesday.” Interestingly, “Ginny & Georgia” secures another spot in the top 10, with its first season placing ninth. It’s worth noting that “La Reina del Sur” season 3 claims the seventh spot despite its limited availability on Netflix.

Shifting our focus to movies, Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” emerges as the most-watched film, accumulating an impressive 249,900,000 hours of streaming. Joining it are notable titles such as “Luther: The Fallen Sun” and “Extraction 2,” captivating audiences with their gripping narratives.

Netflix’s summary of the report highlights that 30% of overall viewing consists of non-English stories, demonstrating the growing global appetite for diverse content. Additionally, licensed content holds immense value for subscribers and rights holders, showcasing the ongoing demand for a wide range of content on the streaming platform.

As we delve into the numbers, Digital Spy has compiled separate lists of the most-viewed Netflix movies of all time, including distinctions between English-language and non-English films. This insight further highlights the diverse preferences and interests of Netflix viewers across the globe.

In conclusion, Netflix’s report for the first half of 2023 has provided a fascinating glimpse into the most-watched TV shows and movies on the platform. With a mix of captivating thrillers, beloved dramas, and engaging films, it is clear that Netflix continues to capture the attention of audiences worldwide with its diverse and compelling content offerings.