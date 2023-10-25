The Halloween Resurgence of Casper: A Ghostly Journey Through the Charts

The beloved film “Casper” might not have received Christina Ricci’s seal of approval, but it has certainly captured the hearts of Netflix viewers. Since its release on October 1, 2023, the friendly ghost has been slowly ascending through the charts, captivating audiences in the United States.

According to the official Netflix Top 10 website, “Casper” secured its position as the sixth most-watched movie in the nation during the week of October 2-8. As Halloween drew nearer, the film continued to gain popularity, reaching the impressive rank of fourth place. Its success was shared with Jordan Peele, as his acclaimed movies “Get Out” and “Us” also made their mark on the Netflix charts during the same week.

As all good things must come to an end, “Casper” slipped back to eighth place during the week of October 16-22. However, FlixPatrol, a streaming data aggregation site, reported that as of October 22, the friendly ghost had once again risen to claim the sixth spot in the most-watched movies in the U.S. Unfortunately, October 25, it had descended to the tenth position, signifying a decline in its Halloween resurgence. Nonetheless, given Casper’s knack for resurrection, a last-minute rally is not out of the question as Halloween approaches.

While “Casper” is not currently available on Netflix in other countries, FlixPatrol reveals that the film has found an audience in Moldova, Qatar, and Vietnam, where viewers have been purchasing it on iTunes. This global enchantment with the friendly ghost serves as a testament to the enduring charm of the film and its universal appeal.

In conclusion, “Casper” may have received mixed reviews from its own star, but it has proven to be a hit on Netflix, entertaining audiences and earning its place among the most-watched movies in the United States. Its journey through the charts demonstrates the timeless allure of this friendly apparition, reminding us that even in the world of streaming, the ghostly charm of “Casper” remains undiminished.

