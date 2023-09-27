Netflix Unveils First Look at Tomb Raider Anime: The Legend of Lara Croft

Netflix has unveiled the first official look at its upcoming Tomb Raider anime series, The Legend of Lara Croft, during its “Drop 01” livestream event. The show, which was originally announced in 2021, marks the first new piece of Tomb Raider media since the 2018 reboot movie.

The anime is set in the same continuity as Crystal Dynamics’ Survivor trilogy of games, which includes the 2013 reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Powerhouse Animation, known for their work on Castlevania, is responsible for bringing the series to life. Actress Haley Atwell voices this version of Lara Croft, and although plot details are currently scarce, it is known that Lara will be raiding tombs and becoming wrapped up in a supernatural situation that threatens the world. She will rely on her trusty pickaxe and bow and arrow for climbing and silent kills, just like in the video games.

However, The Legend of Lara Croft is not the only Tomb Raider project in the works. Amazon has also announced a live-action TV show based on the game series, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as creator. This show is separate from the Netflix anime, and is intended to kick off a larger Tomb Raider universe that will include a new movie and tie in with the next game from Crystal Dynamics, which will be published Amazon Games.

Fans can expect to see The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of the Tomb Raider franchise.

