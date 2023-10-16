Netflix’s ‘Bodies’: A Dystopian Detective Drama with a Time-Travel Twist

Netflix’s new show, ‘Bodies’, offers a unique blend of genres that will captivate viewers seeking a dystopian detective drama with a sci-fi twist. Based on the graphic novel Si Spencer, the series follows the investigations of four detectives into the murder of the same victim across four different timelines, ranging from the late 1800s to the early 2050s.

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Kyle Soller, and the talented Stephen Graham, known for his compelling performances in various productions. ‘Bodies’ combines elements of time-traveling science fiction, police procedural, murder mystery, and period drama, making it a must-watch for fans of these genres.

Each timeline presents a distinct genre, creating a diverse narrative experience for viewers. From a classic Victorian detective tale to a WWII-era detective noir, a modern urban horror, and a discombobulated science fiction story set in 2050, ‘Bodies’ weaves together four compelling and interconnected storylines.

The show’s creator, Paul Tomalin, describes ‘Bodies’ as a “mind-snapping” experience, continually transforming and shifting its narrative. As the detectives delve deeper into their investigations, the timelines begin to converge, unveiling a sinister conspiracy at the core of the mystery. The show’s trailer hints at the involvement of Stephen Graham’s character, an authoritative figure with potentially dark intentions.

One intriguing aspect that fans of the graphic novel may be curious about is whether the show will mirror its visual imagination. The graphic novel employed different artists for each story, giving each timeline a distinct visual style. Tomalin’s adaptation promises to be ambitious in its storytelling, and fans are eager to see how he translates the complex narrative to the screen.

‘Bodies’ is set to premiere on Netflix on October 19th, offering viewers an exciting and immersive television experience. With its combination of genres and talented cast, it has the potential to become one of Netflix’s standout shows this year.

