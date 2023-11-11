Netflix Announces New Animated Film Set in The Witcher Universe

Netflix has recently revealed that they are expanding their popular Witcher-Verse with a brand-new animated film titled “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.” This exciting project, set to release in late 2024, is sure to captivate long-time fans of the monster hunting series.

While sharing the news during Geeked Week 2023, Netflix confirmed that Doug Cockle, the iconic voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt RED’s Witcher video games, will be returning to reprise his role as the beloved monster hunter. Cockle expressed his excitement about the animated feature, stating that he is honored to be a part of this new chapter in Geralt’s journey.

Sirens of the Deep takes Geralt on a thrilling adventure as he investigates a series of attacks in a seaside village, becoming entangled in an ancient conflict between humans and merpeople. The film is based on Andrezj Sapkowski’s ‘A Little Sacrifice’ short story, adding an exciting layer for fans of the acclaimed author’s Witcher book series.

The animated film will also feature familiar voices from the live-action Witcher series, with Christina Wren joining as Essi Daven and Joey Batey returning as Jaskier, the beloved bard. Anya Chalotra will also lend her vocal talents to bring Yennefer of Vengerberg to life in animated form.

With Studio Mir, known for their work on “The Legend of Korra,” responsible for the animation, fans can expect visually stunning and action-packed scenes in Sirens of the Deep.

Although The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is the second animated spin-off film in the Witcher-Verse, following 2021’s “Nightmare of the Wolf,” it is sure to keep fans engaged until the release of The Witcher season 4, which is currently in development.

