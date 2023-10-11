Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher has been a fan favorite, but unfortunately, his time in the role is coming to an end after season three. Fans have been left wondering who will fill the void left Cavill’s departure.

Enter Liam Hemsworth, who has been cast as Geralt for season four of the series. The announcement has been met with mixed reactions from passionate fans, with some expressing their concerns through review bombs. However, it remains to be seen how well Hemsworth will embody the iconic character.

As of now, there is no release date for The Witcher season four. Given the typical production timelines, fans might have to wait until late 2024 or even 2025 for its arrival. However, Netflix has already confirmed that season five is in the works, according to Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source for The Witcher information.

There are rumors that season four and season five will be filmed back-to-back to avoid potential delays, which could mean a shorter wait time between seasons. While these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed, it raises the possibility that The Witcher could end after season five.

Ending the series after a fifth season might be a wise move, ensuring that it goes out on a high note rather than dragging the story out unnecessarily. The final seasons will determine whether the series will leave a lasting impact or be remembered as a disappointment. If Hemsworth delivers a stellar performance and the story resonates with viewers, the ending could be a triumphant one.

Only time will tell how Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt will be received fans, but for now, viewers can look forward to season four and the potential conclusion of the series in season five.

Sources: Redanian Intelligence

Definitions: