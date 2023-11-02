The Upshaws Season 5 Confirmed: Indianapolis Set to Take Center Stage Once Again

Fans of the hit Netflix series “The Upshaws” can rejoice as Season 5 has been officially announced! Starring the talented Mike Epps as the lovable Bennie Upshaw, the show is set in the vibrant city of Indianapolis, with Epps’ character being married to his high school sweetheart, Regina (portrayed Kim Fields). As an executive producer on the show, Epps shared the exciting news with IndyStar, confirming that “The Upshaws” will be back for another season.

While the exact release date is yet to be revealed, the return of this beloved working-class family sitcom is eagerly anticipated viewers. “The Upshaws” faced some production challenges in the past, with a writers strike and subsequent actors strike causing delays. However, these hurdles have been overcome, and fans can look forward to new episodes in the near future.

One of the highlights of “The Upshaws” is its authentic representation of Indianapolis. Viewers are treated to glimpses of the city throughout the show, with Epps’ character even sporting a stylish Nap or Nothing varsity jacket, showcasing the local streetwear brand. This exposure of Indianapolis-based brands and events is a refreshing departure from the usual fictional references in television series.

Epps expressed his desire to further incorporate Indianapolis brands into the show, acknowledging the need for increased representation. He hopes to provide viewers with more glimpses of the local culture and community, offering a unique perspective on the city.

As the anticipation builds, loyal fans of “The Upshaws” eagerly await the upcoming season and the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of the Upshaw family. Keep an eye out for further updates on the release date and prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Indianapolis once again.

