After a five-month hiatus due to the Hollywood actors strike, filming has finally resumed on the highly anticipated second season of “The Sandman,” the hit Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman’s iconic graphic novel series. Netflix confirmed in a press release that principal photography for season 2 has restarted, much to the excitement of fans.

To celebrate the occasion, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming season, showcasing Tom Sturridge’s portrayal of Dream overlooking Mason Alexander Park’s character, Desire. This news comes on the 35th anniversary of the release of the first issue of “The Sandman” comic, adding an extra layer of significance to the milestone.

The author himself, Neil Gaiman, expressed his gratitude to the fans in an open letter, acknowledging their support since the comic’s debut in November 1988. Gaiman also shared his excitement for what lies ahead in the show’s sophomore outing, hinting at a diverse range of captivating storylines set in various locations, promising a grand and imaginative visual experience.

For Netflix, the resumption of production for “The Sandman” season 2 is a relief, considering recent setbacks in the fantasy genre. The cancellation of popular shows like “Shadow and Bone” and the lukewarm reception of “The Witcher” season 3 have left fans craving for high-quality fantasy content on the platform. “The Sandman” has the potential to fill that void and solidify Netflix’s position as a powerhouse in the genre.

If the second season lives up to the success and acclaim of its predecessor, Netflix can rest easy, knowing they have a strong fantasy series that appeals to a wide audience. However, if it fails to meet expectations, Netflix’s fantasy dream could become a nightmare, jeopardizing the streaming giant’s standing in the genre.

Q: When did filming for “The Sandman” season 2 originally begin?

A: Filming for “The Sandman” season 2 originally began on June 23.

