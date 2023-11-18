Unsung Heroes of Bhopal: “The Railway Men” Sheds Light on a Tragic Tale

In a strategic move, YRF Entertainment, the streaming production arm of Yash Raj Films, has chosen to launch their debut production, “The Railway Men,” as a testament to the unrecognized heroes of the devastating Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. Studio head Aditya Chopra handpicked this four-part series as a pivotal component of a long-term creative partnership between Yash Raj Films and Netflix.

During the tragedy, a catastrophic gas leak from an American pesticide plant in Bhopal claimed thousands of lives and caused significant injuries. “The Railway Men” focuses on the commendable efforts of railway workers at the Bhopal railway station who contributed to saving numerous lives during that catastrophic event.

Led an esteemed cast including R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, Babil Khan, and Sunny Hinduja, “The Railway Men” marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, who previously served as an assistant director on notable Yash Raj Films projects such as “Dhoom 3” and “Fan.”

Rawail shared that Aditya Chopra’s meticulousness ensures that only compelling content resonates with audiences. Yash Raj Films has played a significant role in shaping pop culture and influencing the content preferences of multiple generations. Rawail spoke highly of the studio’s ethos, stating that the same values are reflected in YRF Entertainment’s projects and its streaming production arm.

To bring authenticity to “The Railway Men,” Chopra aimed to recreate the atmosphere and aesthetic of Bhopal in 1984. The script and pre-production process underwent thorough refinement for over two years until Chopra was confident that the series would deliver groundbreaking entertainment that meets the standards YRF is known for.

“The Railway Men” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18, allowing a wider audience to learn about the overlooked heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

