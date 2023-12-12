New Opportunities to Join the Cast of “The Piano Lesson” in Macon

A new casting call has been announced for the upcoming Netflix film “The Piano Lesson” produced Denzel Washington and directed Malcolm Washington. The film, based on August Wilson’s play, is set during the aftermath of the Great Depression and follows the lives of the Charles family and their heirloom family piano.

“The Piano Lesson” features a star-studded cast, including Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, who will carry over from the show’s recent Broadway revival. Now, the casting team is in search of new faces for a specific scene featuring 1936 factory workers.

If you’re interested in being a part of this exciting project, submit your application uploading a recent selfie without makeup and a period piece photo of yourself dressed as a 1936 factory worker. Please note that professional photos or filtered photos will not be accepted.

The filming will take place in Macon, Georgia on Friday, January 5, 2024. Successful applicants will be compensated with a pay rate of $154 for a 12-hour shift, plus crew mileage. Fittings, which will also be paid, are required and will take place in the Atlanta area on December 18, 19, and 20.

The casting call is open to African American and Caucasian men and women. Men’s sizes up to waist size 38 and female sizes up to size 10 are specified. While the call time and exact nature of the shoot have not been announced, it is expected to be scheduled for the afternoon to night, but not overnight.

When preparing your appearance for the 1936 scene, please ensure that you do not have dreads, braids, bleached or multi-colored hair, nose rings, ear gauges, or neck and face tattoos.

If you want to seize this opportunity to be a part of “The Piano Lesson,” visit the link provided in the Facebook post to submit your application. The post also includes examples of attire for the scene.