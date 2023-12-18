Netflix Debuts New Trailer for Dystopian Film “The Kitchen”

In the near future, Netflix is set to unveil its latest dystopian thriller, “The Kitchen.” The film, directed Kibwe Tavares and co-written and co-produced Daniel Kaluuya, takes place in a futuristic version of London. The streaming giant released a gripping trailer that showcases a city torn apart biker gangs and characterized striking holographic displays.

In this imagined world, the wealth gap has spiraled out of control, leaving only one remaining community: The Kitchen. The residents of this neighborhood staunchly refuse to leave, despite its dilapidation. The story centers around Izi, a lone individual living in The Kitchen out of necessity and desperately seeking an escape, and Benji, a 12-year-old boy who has lost his mother and is in search of a new family. Together, they navigate the challenges of forging a connection in a system stacked against them.

The film stars Kane Robinson, known for his musical career as Kano, as Izi, with newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman portraying Benji. The cast also includes Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, and Demmy Ladipo.

While “The Kitchen” promises to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s lineup, it is just one of several anticipated releases exploring the dark underbelly of the future. Viewers can also look forward to Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” a prequel to George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and a live-action adaptation of the popular video game “Fallout” on Prime Video.