Does Flanagan’s Adaptation of Poe for the Modern Age Work?

Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” is a loose adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story. The show takes inspiration from Poe’s works, weaving them into a new narrative centered around greed and family destruction. However, the adaptation falls short in capturing the passion that is characteristic of Poe’s works.

The story follows a pharmaceutical industry tycoon witnessing the tragic deaths of his children during the decline of his empire. Flanagan incorporates elements from various Poe stories, creating a kind of “Poe Cinematic Universe.” But while this approach may be intriguing, it often muddles the overall tone and detracts from the central themes.

One of the main issues with Flanagan’s adaptation is the lack of passion. Poe’s works are known for their intense emotions and visceral depictions of horror. However, the characters in “The Fall of the House of Usher” feel detached from the gothic horror surrounding them. The show attempts to evoke Poe’s spirit including references to his famous poem, “Annabel Lee,” but these moments fall short of conveying true emotional depth.

While Flanagan has successfully adapted other authors’ works for the screen, such as Shirley Jackson and Henry James, his attempt at bringing Poe into the modern age falls somewhat flat. The show lacks the moody and reflective qualities that define both Poe and Flanagan’s works.

Despite its flaws, the adaptation still manages to deliver moments of intrigue. The talented ensemble cast fully commits to the show’s eerie atmosphere and effortlessly incorporates lines from Poe’s works into their dialogue. Flanagan’s use of supernatural retribution as a metaphor for America’s opioid crisis adds another layer to the narrative.

Overall, “The Fall of the House of Usher” is an ambitious attempt to adapt Poe for the modern age. While it may not fully capture the essence of Poe’s works, it offers a unique perspective on greed, family, and the consequences of our actions.

