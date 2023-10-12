The Fall of the House of Usher: A Love Letter to Edgar Allan Poe

In the Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher, director Mike Flanagan takes viewers on a wild ride through a modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story. From the opening moments, where Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” plays, it is clear that this adaptation will be filled with surprises.

The first episode, titled “Midnight Dreary,” is a treasure trove of Gothic Easter eggs. The names of the Usher siblings and their offspring all have connections to characters in Poe’s poems and stories. Even the names of minor characters, such as Roderick and Madeline’s attorney Arthur Pym, hold significance, as Pym is also the protagonist of Poe’s only completed novel. The detective Auguste Dupin, who visits the Usher siblings, originates from three of Poe’s stories and is a precursor to the detective genre.

Flanagan’s choice of names extends beyond the Usher family and ties back to Poe’s works. Roderick’s pharmaceutical company, Fortunato, is named after the victim in “The Cask of Amontillado,” while the drug it produces, Ligodone, is a subtle reference to “Ligeia,” a story about addiction.

The series departs from traditional Gothic imagery, replacing it with modern elements like brutalist architecture, AI text generators, and neon lights. Yet, it remains faithful to Poe’s themes and ideas. For example, the heart in “The Tell-Tale Heart” is transformed into a synthetic prototype that ominously ticks away.

As the series progresses, viewers can sense Flanagan’s deep admiration for Poe. The show is not merely an adaptation of Poe’s stories; it also delves into the author’s own life and the complex legacy he left behind. Viewers familiar with Poe’s biography will recognize characters who played significant roles in his life, providing a deeper layer of meaning to their appearances in the show.

The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix is a masterful blend of homage and reinterpretation. It serves as a love letter to Edgar Allan Poe and demonstrates how his work continues to captivate and inspire, even in the modern age.

Sources:

– “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix

– Edgar Allan Poe’s works and biography