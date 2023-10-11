The Fall of the House of Usher: A Sinister Tale of Power and Consequences

In “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a new Netflix series directed Mike Flanagan, the intriguing theme of choices and their consequences unfolds. The story revolves around the Usher family, members of the wealthy 1% who seem to evade the normal repercussions of their actions. However, as the narrative progresses, it becomes apparent that even the powerful must face the bill when it comes due.

The series introduces Roderick Usher, the CEO of a pharmaceutical conglomerate, who lives a life of luxury but is deeply distressed the recent deaths of his six children. Seeking redemption, he confesses his crimes to Assistant Attorney General C. Auguste Dupin who has been trying to bring the Ushers to justice for years. As Roderick unravels his life story, it becomes clear that his children’s deaths are not mere accidents. Each episode, titled after a Poe tale, delves into the demise of one of the Usher children.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” portrays the Usher family’s fall from grace in a sinister and foreboding manner. The dialogue between Roderick and Dupin is engrossing to watch, especially as Roderick details his rise to power and the tragic deaths of his children. The series also draws inspiration from the real-life Sackler family, known for their involvement in the opioid epidemic, adding a chilling realism to the narrative.

While some episodes drag a bit and focus too heavily on the opioid epidemic narrative, the series shines when exploring the motivations and desires of the Usher children. Flashbacks to the past shed light on the pieces that led to the family’s rise and the twisted actions they took to solidify their name in history.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” serves as a reminder that even the powerful must eventually pay their debts, often in blood. Flanagan skillfully uses Poe’s works to create a captivating and intricate story about the lengths the elite are willing to go to maintain their status. The series premieres on Netflix on October 12th.

