The Crown Season 6: A Bittersweet Farewell to Princess Diana

“The Crown” is a renowned series that has captivated audiences with its depiction of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. As the show enters its final chapter, creator Peter Morgan delivers a poignant farewell to one of the most beloved figures in British history, Princess Diana.

Season 6 begins with an eerie opening scene set in Paris, setting a somber tone for the episodes that follow. The story takes us back to late June 1997, where Princess Diana, portrayed majestically Elizabeth Debicki, is experiencing newfound freedom after her divorce from Prince Charles. Shedding the formality of the monarchy, Diana embraces a vibrant and independent persona.

Morgan masterfully portrays Diana’s grace and resilience, highlighting her dedication to charity work and her determination to find her own voice despite the schemes of those around her. In a season that bids farewell to a pillar of the institution, it also showcases a woman on the cusp of a revelatory journey.

The season swiftly moves through the summer days of 1997, creating a suspenseful atmosphere even though viewers are aware of the tragic events that lie ahead. The contrast between Diana’s desire for freedom and the Al-Fayed family’s yearning for acceptance creates tension and vibrancy within the narrative.

While Diana takes center stage, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince Philip remain in the background, grappling with their own issues. The royal family’s struggle with the “Diana problem” is portrayed, with Charles focused on rehabilitating Camilla Parker Bowles’s public image. However, it is in the final episode of Part I, “The Aftermath,” that the royals reveal their humanity, allowing viewers to see them in a different light.

“The Crown” delves into the weeks leading up to Princess Diana’s tragic car crash, depicting her friendship with Dodi Al-Fayed as a comforting bond fueled public perception and familial obligations, rather than a whirlwind romance. By humanizing Diana and Dodi in life and death, juxtaposed against the stoicism and traditions of the royal family, the show prompts audiences to reflect on the choices made the British monarchy and their impact on its current state.

As “The Crown” bids farewell to an icon, it reclaims its throne as one of Netflix’s crown jewels. Don’t miss the highly anticipated Season 6, with Part 1 premiering on November 16 and Part 2 on December 14.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “The Crown” about?

“The Crown” is a popular TV series that depicts the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, starting from her early years as a monarch.

Who plays Princess Diana in Season 6?

Princess Diana is portrayed Elizabeth Debicki in Season 6 of “The Crown.”

When will Season 6 of “The Crown” be released on Netflix?

Part 1 of Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on November 16, followed Part 2 on December 14.

Does “The Crown” Season 6 focus on Princess Diana?

Yes, Season 6 of “The Crown” prominently features Princess Diana and explores her journey of finding freedom and independence after her divorce from Prince Charles.