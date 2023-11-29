The Crown Faces Viewer Drop as Season 6 Debut Approaches

The upcoming season of Netflix’s acclaimed drama series, The Crown, might not be shining as brightly as its predecessors. Viewership numbers for the most recent season have shown a significant decline, leaving fans wondering what could be the cause.

Unlike previous seasons, Netflix has not provided direct comparisons for Season 5 and Season 6. However, based on the available data, it is evident that there has been a drop in viewership. During its initial three days, Season 6 garnered 36.9 million hours of viewership, a respectable number, but pales in comparison to Season 5’s debut week, which amassed a staggering 107.39 million hours over five days. If Season 5 wanted to maintain its pace, it should have reached around 64 million hours of viewership.

The decline in viewership could be attributed to several factors. Season 5 was released just two months after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, which sparked immense interest in the British Royal Family. However, with Season 6 coming out at a time when public fascination with the Royals has waned, it is understandable that the fervor might not be as strong. Additionally, the recent memory of Princess Diana’s death, a pivotal event within the show, may have limited the appeal for viewers seeking dramatized retellings of real-life events.

Nevertheless, fans can still look forward to the second half of the final season, set to be released on December 14th. This highly anticipated continuation will delve into significant events, including Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla and Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee. Despite the decline in viewership, The Crown remains a beloved and reliable hit for Netflix, offering a captivating portrayal of the British monarchy.

FAQ:

Q: Is Season 5 or Season 6 of The Crown gaining more viewers?

A: Season 5 of The Crown had significantly more viewership compared to Season 6.

Q: When will the second half of Season 6 be released?

A: The second half of the final season of The Crown will be released on December 14th.

Q: What events will be covered in the upcoming episodes?

A: The upcoming episodes will focus on Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla and Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee.