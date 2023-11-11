Michelle Yeoh Kicks Into Action in New Netflix Series

Are you ready for the ultimate high-kicking, action-packed adventure? Look no further than Michelle Yeoh’s upcoming Netflix series, The Brothers Sun. In a thrilling new teaser released Netflix, Yeoh proves she’s more badass than ever before.

Although the official synopsis is not yet available on Netflix, the Tudum synopsis provides some insight into the plot. The story revolves around Eileen, the wife of a Taiwanese triad kingpin, who escapes to Los Angeles after facing danger from vicious gangsters in Taipei. Years later, when her husband’s life is threatened again, Eileen finds herself in the same dangerous situation. Her son Charles, following in his father’s footsteps, joins her in California to protect her and his younger brother, Bruce, who is unaware of their family’s criminal past. Each of the Sun brothers harbors their own secret aspirations, but they must navigate the perilous underworld they were born into if they ever hope to chase their own dreams.

The Brothers Sun was created Brad Falchuk, known for his work on Glee and American Horror Story, and Byron Wu. Falchuk is credited for development, while Wu takes on the writing duties. Alongside Yeoh, the series features talented actors like Highdee Kuan, Sam Song Li, Justin Chien, Jenny Yang, and Joon Lee. The director of the 2009 Fame remake, Kevin Tancharoen, will bring the series to life.

Mark your calendars, because The Brothers Sun is set to premiere on Netflix on January 4, 2024. From the teaser trailer, it’s clear that the show will be filled with thrilling action sequences and intense moments. Michelle Yeoh’s iconic martial arts skills are on full display as she takes on her enemies with unmatched ferocity.

Join us in counting down the days until we can immerse ourselves in the gripping world of The Brothers Sun. Get ready to be captivated the incredible performances, explosive action, and the powerful message about forging your own path, no matter the obstacles.

