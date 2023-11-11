Netflix has recently unveiled exciting details about its highly anticipated Terminator anime series, which is being created in collaboration with renowned animation studio Production I.G. While the show is yet to receive an official title and premiere date, the debut teaser showcased during Netflix’s Geeked Week event has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

Production I.G, known for its work on iconic anime titles such as Ghost in the Shell and Star Wars Visions, brings their expertise to the Terminator franchise for the first-ever animated adaptation. The eight-episode series will be directed Masashi Kudo, celebrated for his involvement in the popular Bleach franchise. Accompanying Kudo is writer and showrunner Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and Mother/Android.

Set in a dystopian future, the series weaves a gripping narrative that spans across multiple timelines. In the year 2022, humanity finds itself embroiled in a relentless war against an army of machines. In 1997, the AI known as Skynet becomes self-aware, setting in motion its mission to exterminate mankind. Caught between these two pivotal moments is a courageous soldier sent back in time to alter the course of history and safeguard the fate of humanity.

As the story unfolds, this time-traveling soldier arrives in 1997 to protect a brilliant scientist named Malcolm Lee. Lee is on a mission to launch a revolutionary AI system intended to rival Skynet’s imminent assault on humanity. However, Lee’s moral dilemma becomes increasingly complex as he navigates the consequences of his creation. Adding to the intensity, an unyielding assassin from the future relentlessly hunts him down, forever changing the destiny of Lee’s three children.

The Terminator anime series is part of Netflix’s ambitious endeavor to adapt beloved franchises into captivating animated experiences. Alongside this exciting addition, fans can look forward to other animated adaptations such as Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Skull Island, and an upcoming Tomb Raider series.

