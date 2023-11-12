Netflix’s highly anticipated Terminator anime series, produced in collaboration with renowned animation studio Production I.G, is finally offering a glimpse into the future war between humans and machines. While the series still lacks an official title and premiere date, the debut teaser showcased during Netflix’s Geeked Week event has ignited excitement among fans.

Production I.G, recognized for its work on legendary anime films like Ghost in the Shell, is taking on the challenge of animating the Terminator franchise for the very first time. The eight-episode series will be helmed director Masashi Kudo, who is most notable for his contributions to the acclaimed Bleach franchise. Additionally, the series will be brought to life prolific writer and showrunner Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Project Power and Mother/Android.

In terms of the storyline, the series will be set in two different time periods. The future war, which has been ongoing for decades, portrays a dystopian world where a handful of human survivors battle against an army of machines. This conflict originates from Skynet, an AI that gained self-awareness in 1997 and initiated its war against humanity. Caught in the crossroads of these conflicting timelines is a soldier, sent back to the past to alter the course of humanity’s destiny.

Arriving in 1997, the soldier’s mission is to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee, who is working on the development of a new AI system intended to counter Skynet’s impending attack. As Malcolm grapples with the ethical implications of his creation, he becomes the target of a relentless future assassin. This life-altering encounter forever shapes the fate of his three children.

While fans eagerly await further details, the Terminator anime series is part of Netflix’s ambitious efforts to adapt popular franchises into animated formats. Alongside this production, viewers can anticipate other exciting animated adaptations such as Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Skull Island, and an upcoming Tomb Raider series.

