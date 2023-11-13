Netflix Celebrates End of SAG-AFTRA Strike with Hollywood Premiere

After a lengthy SAG-AFTRA strike, Netflix recently hosted a dazzling Hollywood premiere for Season 6 of its hit series, The Crown. The event marked the first major studio production premiere attended talent since the conclusion of the strike. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who played a significant role in brokering deals with both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA, was present at the premiere and expressed his excitement about the occasion.

Being one of the four studio CEOs directly involved in the negotiations, Sarandos relished the experience of attending a major studio premiere alongside actors and writers after months of limited outings due to the strike. He described the evening as a thrill and revealed it was his first night out in a long time.

As the strike reached its conclusion, Sarandos shared his thoughts about the settlement, expressing his delight in having everyone back and the opportunity to resume normal operations. He, along with other industry leaders such as Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, and NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley, worked tirelessly to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Following the tentative agreement between SAG-AFTRA and the studios, the guild officially called an end to the strike. Film and TV productions are now rapidly returning to filming, eager to make up for lost time.

While Sarandos is optimistic about the outcome, he acknowledges that the final decision rests with the SAG-AFTRA membership. The deal has been approved 86% of the union’s national board and is currently awaiting ratification from the members.

At the glamorous premiere, Sarandos was truly in his element. Previously, studios primarily organized fan events to launch new projects during the strikes. Sarandos, along with Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, walked the blue carpet, mingling with the talent and capturing the evening’s memorable moments.

