Netflix “Totally Committed” to Ending SAG-AFTRA Strike, Says Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

During Netflix’s third quarter earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos assured investors that the company is “totally committed” to ending the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Sarandos expressed that Netflix wants to resolve the strike and for everyone to get back to work, a sentiment shared every member of the AMPTP.

Sarandos also explained the breakdown of negotiations with the guild, citing the proposed per subscriber levy as the reason for the halt in progress. Despite this setback, Netflix remains dedicated to finding a solution that respects all sides as quickly as possible.

The impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike, along with the recently concluded WGA strike, was noted in Netflix’s official third quarter earnings report. The company acknowledged the challenges faced the industry and their commitment to resolving the remaining issues with SAG-AFTRA.

Netflix’s financials reflected the effects of the strikes as well. The estimated free cash flow for fiscal year 2023 was reported to be $6.5 billion, an increase from their previous forecast of $5 billion. The strikes accounted for approximately $1 billion in lower cash spend this year. The cash content spend for 2023 is expected to be around $13 billion, with an estimated increase to $17 billion in 2024 assuming the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Netflix remains hopeful for a swift resolution to the strike, allowing the industry to resume production and continue delivering beloved movies and TV shows to audiences.

Sources:

– Ted Sarandos during Netflix’s third quarter earnings call

– Netflix’s official third quarter earnings report