Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Claims SAG-AFTRA’s Levy Proposal Led to Breakdown in Talks

Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO of Netflix, recently revealed that the breakdown in talks to end the ongoing actors strike was due to SAG-AFTRA’s proposal for a levy on every subscriber to the streaming service. Sarandos referred to the levy as a “bridge too far” and stated that it was introduced SAG-AFTRA during the negotiations.

According to Sarandos, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had offered a success-based bonus to the actors, similar to the offer accepted the Writers Guild of America (WGA). However, SAG-AFTRA rejected this offer and came back with the levy proposal. Sarandos explained that the success-based proposal would cost significantly more because of the larger number of people involved.

Sarandos emphasized the importance of getting people back to work and highlighted how the actors strike was not only impacting the entertainment industry but also other industries beyond California. The negotiations between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA had been suspended after reaching an impasse.

The AMPTP released a list of areas where they claimed to have offered substantial increases, including wages and artificial intelligence (AI) protections. In response, SAG-AFTRA accused the studios of employing “bully tactics” and using the same failed strategy they used during the WGA negotiations.

The executives present at Bloomberg’s Screentime event, including Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, and Endeavor chief Ari Emanuel, expressed their desire to reach a resolution and get back to work. Emanuel urged both parties to make compromises, stating that they would not win an Oscar for this negotiation.

In conclusion, the breakdown in talks between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA was caused SAG-AFTRA’s proposal for a levy on Netflix subscribers. The negotiations have been put on hold, and tensions between the studios and actors’ union continue to escalate.

Definitions:

– Levy: a fee or tax imposed on a particular group or service

– AMPTP: Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists

– WGA: Writers Guild of America

Sources:

– Source article (without URL)