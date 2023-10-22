Ted Sarandos Remains Optimistic About Reaching an Agreement with SAG-AFTRA

Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, expressed his optimism for reaching a suitable agreement with SAG-AFTRA after the AMPTP walked away from negotiations over a week ago. Sarandos emphasized the impact of the strike, stating that it has cost billions of dollars for families and communities, making up 3% of the national economy and 20% of the California economy. He acknowledged the difficulties of the changing business landscape but believes that a modern agreement can be reached that takes care of everyone involved.

Reflecting on his own family’s experience with a strike when his father was a union electrician, Sarandos highlighted the dependence on the generosity of others for basic needs. He emphasized the need to find a solution that respects all sides, as the industry, communities, and the economy are all suffering.

During the charity gala hosted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, speeches were given A Sense of Home CEO Georgie Smith, “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott, and fashion designer Rachel Zoe. The event honored individuals and organizations that provide assistance and support to former foster youth who have graduated from the system. Sarandos expressed gratitude for the privilege of having a warm bed and safety, acknowledging that many people do not have the same opportunities.

Avant, inspired her late mother, Jacqueline Avant, stressed the importance of giving back to organizations like A Sense of Home. She highlighted the impact that donations can have, stating that it is a step-by-step process to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families. The event also included the distribution of Avant’s memoir, “Think You’ll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief With Grit, Grace, and Gratitude,” among other items.

