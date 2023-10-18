Netflix Expects Streaming Data to Become More Transparent

Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has stated that he believes streaming data will become more readily available in the future, a trend that has been emerging over the past two years. This marks a shift from the company’s previous practice of keeping such data private, which Sarandos defended as a commitment to its creative partners.

While most viewing data on streaming platforms remains undisclosed, Netflix has started releasing weekly top 10 lists of its most popular shows and movies. Nielsen has also been producing U.S. top 10 lists for the past three years, and Disney+ has recently joined in highlighting some of its successes.

The importance of data transparency within the entertainment industry has been further highlighted the Writers Guild of America’s recent contract, which includes definitions of key terms such as “view” to determine success-based residuals. However, data transparency remains a contentious issue between media companies and striking actors, with SAG-AFTRA advocating for revenue-sharing arrangements.

Sarandos justified Netflix’s previous reluctance to share viewing data explaining that the company viewed its data as incomparable to traditional TV ratings. In the early days, Netflix did not sell advertising space, whereas Nielsen ratings are designed to measure viewership for commercials. Additionally, keeping the data private was a promise made to creators who found themselves constrained the overnight ratings and weekend box office performance metrics.

However, Sarandos acknowledged that the industry has evolved, and there is now greater interest in making viewing data more accessible. Netflix’s foray into the advertising business also necessitates the demonstration of return on investment to buyers.

In conclusion, Netflix anticipates a future where streaming data is more transparent, aligning with the growing trend of sharing such information in the industry. The move towards data transparency not only benefits the streaming platforms but also aids creators and talent in understanding the success of their work.

