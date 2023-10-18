Netflix Co-CEO Discusses Reasons for Lack of Viewership Data Disclosure

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently revealed that one of the reasons behind the streaming giant’s reluctance to disclose viewership data is the concern of talent feeling trapped ratings and box office performance. Sarandos explained that creators of original programming felt confined the traditional overnight ratings and weekend box office metrics that defined success or failure. He emphasized that a show’s long-term success may not be accurately reflected in these initial metrics. Sarandos believes that over time, people have become more interested in viewership data, leading Netflix to be more transparent.

Sarandos made these comments following Netflix’s release of its third-quarter financial results. They come amidst an ongoing actors strike, where increased streaming viewership transparency has been a major point of contention between the Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA. This issue has also been a focal point of the recent five-month writers strike, which included the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) demand for sharing streaming data with creators.

During the interview, Sarandos reiterated Netflix’s commitment to reaching a deal with SAG-AFTRA, despite the breakdown in talks between actors and studios. He expressed the desire to resolve the strike and get everyone back to work, emphasizing the impact it has had on the industry, communities, and the economy. However, Sarandos explained that the guild’s new demand for a per-subscriber levy, unrelated to viewing or success, hindered progress in negotiations.

Sarandos also discussed the importance of third-party content on Netflix, citing the popularity of USA Network drama “Suits” over the summer. He highlighted that licensing third-party content has always been part of Netflix’s strategy and expects more shows to gain traction with subscribers as titles like HBO’s “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood” make their way to the platform.

These insights from Sarandos shed light on Netflix’s approach to viewership data and its commitment to resolving ongoing strikes while continuing to expand its content library.

