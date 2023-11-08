New Article: The Uninspiring Biopic – Nyad

In a pitch meeting, it’s easy to see the appeal of Diana Nyad. A gripping story of determination and resilience as she became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without the protection of a shark cage. It’s a remarkable feat that deserves recognition. However, the recently released biopic, Nyad, falls short of capturing the essence of this incredible journey.

While the film boasts big-name actors and a compelling source material, it fails to deliver a truly inspiring experience. Annette Bening, in the lead role, portrays Nyad as a driven but one-dimensional character, lacking the complexity and depth that made the real Nyad an inspiration to many. The audience is left with a superficial understanding of her motivations and struggles, never truly exploring what lies beneath the surface.

The blame cannot solely be placed on Bening, a talented actress with a decorated career. The screenwriters, Julia Cox and the real Nyad herself, along with directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, missed an opportunity to bring out the best in the lead character. While Vasarhelyi and Chin have proven their expertise in capturing athletes in extreme situations in documentaries like Free Solo, directing a feature film requires a different approach that involves nurturing and guiding the performances of actors.

One shining light in Nyad is Jodie Foster’s portrayal of Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s coach. Foster injects much-needed energy into the film and delivers standout scenes alongside Bening. Their on-screen chemistry creates compelling moments that feel genuine and engaging. However, these moments are few and far between, leaving the audience craving more of their dynamic.

Unfortunately, even the climactic ending fails to evoke the emotional response it aims for. Visually well-done, but lacking an emotional upswell, it leaves the viewer feeling as fatigued as Nyad herself, with a sense of relief that it’s all over.

Moreover, the film conveniently sidesteps any mention of the controversies surrounding Nyad’s life, including questions about the legitimacy of the Cuba to Florida swim. Biopics often take creative liberties, but the Nyad story could have benefited from a more riveting and comprehensive representation.

In conclusion, while Nyad attempts to tell an inspiring and captivating story, it ultimately falls short of its potential. The lack of character development, missed opportunities for compelling performances, and a failure to address the controversies in Nyad’s life all contribute to a film that fails to leave a lasting impression.