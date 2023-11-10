New Netflix Miniseries Adaptation of “All the Light We Cannot See” Captures Hope Amid Darkness

The highly anticipated Netflix miniseries adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” has finally arrived. The show intertwines the stories of two unrelated children, Marie-Laure LeBlanc and Werner Pfennig, as they navigate the darkness of World War II. While the miniseries captures some of the original magic of the book, it falls short of its literary counterpart.

Director Shawn Levy and writer Steven Knight, known for their work on popular franchises like “Stranger Things” and “Peaky Blinders,” made stylistic choices that deviated from the novel’s original plot. While some changes were minor, such as the addition of new characters, others were more significant, including alterations to the ending and structure.

One of the notable differences between the miniseries and the novel is the focus on Saint-Malo in 1944, with flashbacks to Marie-Laure and Werner’s lives scattered throughout the episodes. This departure from the alternating past and present timeline of the book provides a different perspective on the characters’ experiences but may make it harder for viewers to connect with them on a deeper level.

Despite these changes, the miniseries shines in several aspects. The intense sound effects and grim cinematography bring the opening sequence, featuring the bombing of Saint-Malo, to life in a way that the book cannot capture. The phrase “The most important light is the light you cannot see,” repeated throughout the series, highlights the hidden positives in life and serves as a powerful reminder of hope amid terrible violence.

The cast delivers extraordinary performances, with Louis Hofmann portraying Werner’s internal conflict and Aria Mia Loberti stealing the show as Marie-Laure, showcasing her unwavering courage despite her physical limitations. Interestingly, Loberti shares her character’s visual impairment, making her portrayal all the more authentic and compelling.

The ending of the miniseries differs significantly from the emotionally impactful conclusion of the novel. While the miniseries opts for a more feel-good ending, providing closure and a happy reunion, some viewers may feel that it veers into cliché territory and rejects the complex emotional resonance of the book. However, Levy, Knight, and Doerr clarify that this change was intended to satisfy fans who craved a satisfactory resolution.

Overall, the miniseries is a unique love story set against the backdrop of World War II, with powerful performances and captivating visuals. While it may not live up to the depth and emotional resonance of the novel, it still offers an engaging and heartwarming viewing experience.

