Stranger Things Season 5: Production About to Begin!

After years of anticipation, fans of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, can finally rejoice! The fifth and final season is set to start production in early January. This comes as a major relief for fans who have been disappointed the long gaps between seasons.

The delays in production have been due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and recent strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). These setbacks have left fans wondering when they would get to see their favorite characters back in action.

According to Deadline, the production of Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to begin in Atlanta, where the show is filmed, with the cast already preparing for their roles. The exact start date is still being determined, but sources suggest it could be as early as January 8th, or possibly even January 5th.

Fans can look forward to seeing the gang back in Hawkins, as the series wraps up its final season. The popularity of Stranger Things has made it a cultural phenomenon, with its nostalgic 80s setting and supernatural storyline captivating audiences worldwide.

As details about the production continue to emerge, fans can stay tuned for more updates. The excitement is building as the show’s creators and cast gear up to bring us one last thrilling season. With the ball finally rolling, it won’t be long before we see what awaits the residents of Hawkins.

So mark your calendars and get ready for another trip into the Upside Down. Stranger Things Season 5 is on its way, and it’s going to be epic!