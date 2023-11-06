Stranger Things: The First Shadow – A Journey into the Origins of Vecna

Stranger Things, the iconic Netflix original series, continues to captivate audiences with its nostalgic 80s setting, supernatural mysteries, and lovable characters. As the show approaches its final season, fans eagerly await the resolution of the gripping storyline. But amidst the Hollywood strikes and the challenge of bringing the series to a close, an unexpected development has emerged – a West End play based on the origin story of the formidable antagonist, Vecna.

Titled “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” the stage production takes place in 1959 Hawkins, the fictional town where Stranger Things unfolds. The play centers around a young Henry Creel, who relocates to Hawkins with his family in search of a fresh start. However, he soon realizes that the haunting tragedies of his past are never truly left behind, eventually leading him down a path that transforms him into Vecna.

Directed Stephen Daldry, known for his work on Billy Elliot, the play not only delves into Creel’s story but also introduces younger versions of beloved characters from the show. Oscar Lloyd takes on the role of a young Jim Hopper, Isabella Pappas portrays Joyce Maldonado, and Christopher Buckley brings Bob Newby to life. Additionally, new characters such as Patty Newby, played Ella Karuna Williams, are introduced, adding a layer of depth to Creel’s journey.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will premiere at the Phoenix Theater in London on November 17, with previews before its wide release on December 14. The stage adaptation promises to immerse audiences in the rich and intriguing world of Stranger Things while shedding light on the origins of Vecna.

