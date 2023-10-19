Netflix Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Prompts Optimism Among Analysts

Netflix reported its third-quarter earnings, surpassing analysts’ expectations and leading to a surge in its stock price. The streaming giant added nearly 9 million subscribers, exceeding projections, and also raised its free cash flow forecast for the year. Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Netflix’s future, citing the company’s rollout of its advertising tier and its crackdown on password sharing as significant drivers of growth.

Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich praised Netflix’s subscriber growth and the progress of its password-sharing crackdown. She believes that further crackdowns and price increases will lead to continued growth in the coming quarters. Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon raised his stock price target, highlighting Netflix’s strong performance and its ability to manage investor expectations. Yoon also emphasized the potential growth of average revenue per member through price hikes and the introduction of a cheaper ad-supported tier.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson maintained a neutral rating but raised his stock price target due to higher earnings estimates resulting from the subscriber price increases. Nathanson noted that Netflix’s price hikes in key markets will increase average revenue per member and drive adoption of the ad-supported tier.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a buy rating and praised Netflix’s strong membership growth and positive financial outlook. He also highlighted the price increases in major markets as a positive factor for investors.

While analysts are generally optimistic about Netflix’s performance, some questions remain. Details about the impact of paid-sharing initiatives and the conversion rate for account interventions were not provided, leaving some concerns unanswered. Overall, analysts believe that Netflix’s long-term prospects remain promising, but the focus will shift to normalized growth after the rollout of password sharing measures.

Source: No URLs provided